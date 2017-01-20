The Premiere of A Dog’s Purpose Has Been Canceled Amid Animal Abuse Controversy

Premiere of A Dog’s Purpose Canceled Amid Concerns About Animal Abuse
The Saturday premiere of A Dog’s Purpose has been shut down, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced in a statement. The film—directed by Lasse Hallström (Chocolat)—has been the subject of intense scrutiny over the past few days, ever since a disturbing video of a German Shepherd being dragged into choppy waters on-set before being submerged underneath leaked online via TMZ and went viral. On Twitter, Hallström, who also directed the movies Hachi: A Dog‘s Tale and My Life as a Dog, wrote that he was “very disturbed” by the video and was not present when it was shot; Josh Gad, who recorded the dog’s voice but was never on set, said he was “shaken and sad,” and both said they had reached out to the film’s studio for an explanation. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have called for a boycott and the film’s scheduled press junket has been canceled as well.
“Because Amblin’s review into the edited video released yesterday is still ongoing, distributor Universal Pictures has decided it is in the best interest of A Dog’s Purpose to cancel this weekend’s premiere and press junket,” the joint statement read. “Amblin and Universal do not want anything to overshadow this film that celebrates the relationship between animals and humans.”
Based on W. Bruce Cameron’s novel of the same name, A Dog’s Purpose focuses on the life of a dog (voiced by Josh Gad) from birth and until death, and through the various reincarnated lives he leads through different breeds. The film’s marketing thus far has verged on sappy in its appeal to dog-lovers—the very market that’s most unlikely to forgive the kind of recklessness and abuse revealed in the leaked video. A Dog’s Purpose is still scheduled for a Jan. 27 theatrical release, but the outrage directed at the film doesn’t appear to be dying down anytime soon.