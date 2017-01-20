The Premiere of A Dog’s Purpose Has Been Canceled Amid Animal Abuse Controversy

The Saturday premiere of A Dog’s Purpose has been shut down, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced in a statement. The film—directed by Lasse Hallström (Chocolat)—has been the subject of intense scrutiny over the past few days, ever since a disturbing video of a German Shepherd being dragged into choppy waters on-set before being submerged underneath leaked online via TMZ and went viral. On Twitter, Hallström, who also directed the movies Hachi: A Dog‘s Tale and My Life as a Dog, wrote that he was “very disturbed” by the video and was not present when it was shot; Josh Gad, who recorded the dog’s voice but was never on set, said he was “shaken and sad,” and both said they had reached out to the film’s studio for an explanation. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have called for a boycott and the film’s scheduled press junket has been canceled as well.