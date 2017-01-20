 Donald Trump’s new Twitter background is a photo from the inauguration of Barack Obama.

Jan. 20 2017 12:32 PM

President Donald Trump officially took over the @POTUS Twitter account on Friday:

Donald-Trump-Potus-Twitter-background

Screengrab from Twitter

The new Twitter background made me wonder: Whose inauguration is this from? The answer:

Yeah, it’s from President Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

carterdayne/Getty Images

Maybe the background was Melania’s idea?

Update, 1:20 p.m.: The team at Full Frontal With Samantha Bee has provided Trump a more accurate background:

Forrest Wickman is Slate’s culture editor overseeing music and movies coverage.