Donald Trump’s New Twitter Background Is a Photo From the Inauguration of Barack Obama
President Donald Trump officially took over the @POTUS Twitter account on Friday:
The new Twitter background made me wonder: Whose inauguration is this from? The answer:
Maybe the background was Melania’s idea?
Update, 1:20 p.m.: The team at Full Frontal With Samantha Bee has provided Trump a more accurate background:
Noticed you had to use an old Obama inauguration photo for your banner, so we fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/qTkPCuGUY9— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 20, 2017