Will & Grace Is Officially Returning for a 10-Episode Revival

After weeks of speculation , NBC has confirmed that Will & Grace will return for a 10-episode revival with all four principal actors—Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, and Debra Messing ( you gays! )—all attached, alongside series creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said . “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary—all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture—is coming back where it belongs.”

Will & Grace ran for eight seasons on NBC, from 1998 to 2006, and centered on the friendship between a successful businesswoman and her gay best friend. The series is considered groundbreaking, as one of the most successful shows ever to feature an LGBTQ character in a lead role, even as it attracted controversy from its inception for trafficking in stereotypes. The cast recently reunited for a 10-minute special clip, where the Will & Grace characters mulled over the recent presidential election—yes, Karen is now a Trump supporter—which inevitably led to speculation about a potential revival.