NBC Renews This Is Us for Two More Seasons, Further Proof This Is a (Huge) Hit

NBC’s well-regarded family melodrama This Is Us has secured a massive two-season, 36-episode renewal from NBC, executives at the Television Critics Association tour announced Wednesday. It’s a major vote of confidence in a show that, since its fall debut, has steadily overtaken Empire and others as broadcast TV’s top drama series. Furthermore, while streaming and cable outlets will occasionally announce multiple new seasons at once, it’s a very rare move for broadcast networks, which typically renew scripted programming one cycle at a time.

“We all got our wish that this is a hit show,” said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment. “This Is Us is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we’re grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman.”

