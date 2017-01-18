Cannibalism Has Never Looked as Endearing as It Does in the New Santa Clarita Diet Trailer

As far as zombies on television go, Drew Barrymore might just be the most adorable there is. In the first full-length trailer for Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, Barrymore stars as Sheila, an ordinary California realtor whose life is turned upside down—or in her case, inside out—by a mysterious illness that stops her heart and makes her crave human flesh. For most, that would be alarming, but it turns out Sheila’s new diet boosts productivity and confidence. “I can parallel park in one move now!” she chirps.