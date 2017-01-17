Michael Moore Says Trump Will “Absolutely” Ban Muslims, Build a Wall, and Dismantle the Obama Agenda

EPA

To say Michael Moore is pessimistic about the incoming Trump Administration would be a profound understatement. In a new interview with Variety, the documentary filmmaker—who correctly forecast Trump’s victory before most it considered possible—said that Trump will “absolutely” ban Muslims from entering the U.S. and build an immigration wall. He explained that by Day 2, “Republicans will start printing laws the way you print fliers for a homecoming dance.” And he expressed near-certainty that partisan lawmakers will swiftly “rescind” President Obama’s many legislative achievements and executive orders.

Moore has been among the most active public figures involved in the Trump resistance, leading protests and promising to help create the “new” Democratic Party. Although he expected that Trump wouldn’t make it to Inauguration Day—a prediction that at this point appears unlikely to pan out—he’s long been clear about the failures of the left-wing establishment. “It’s the second time now in 16 years where the Democrats won [the popular vote] but lost,” Moore told Variety. “That is so revolting that the old guard of the Democratic Party should all resign. They let us down, the majority, now twice. I’m done with it. I’m going to help lead the charge to take over the Democratic Party.”

