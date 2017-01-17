Jerry Seinfeld signs production deal with Netflix.

Jerry Seinfeld has signed a production deal with Netflix that includes creating two exclusive new standup specials, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Seinfeld’s series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will also be relocated to the streaming service, leaving Sony’s Crackle. Seinfeld will be producing 24 new episodes of the series and also contributing to the network in a development capacity.

Netflix has been paying top dollar for comedy lately, most recently buying two Chris Rock specials for a total of $40 million dollars. Figures for the Seinfeld deal were not available, but the Hollywood Reporter estimated them to be in the $100 million range. Seinfeld, Seinfeld’s NBC sitcom, remains at Hulu. Meanwhile, Bee Movie is currently streaming on Netflix, while The Entire Bee Movie But Every Time They Say “Bee” It Gets Faster remains, now and forever, on YouTube: