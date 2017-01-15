Scottish Newspaper Lists TV Coverage of Trump Inauguration as Twilight Zone Reboot

CBS/IMDb

In the probably fruitless quest to describe just how horrible it is that Donald Trump will soon be president, satirists have scoured the canon from surrealism all the way to Batman looking for apt comparisons. Now Damien Love, a television critic for Scotland’s The Herald, has thrown his hat into the ring with a TV highlights column for the ages. Love listed the BBC One’s coverage of the Trump administration as though it were a long-awaited reboot of The Twilight Zone. An image of Love’s description of the inauguration quickly went viral on social media.

The Sunday Herald TV Section wins today. pic.twitter.com/OanCZdznGJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 15, 2017

Love describes the “gaudy” ceremony as the controversial premiere of a four-year augmented reality show set in a horrific dystopia in which Trump has somehow become president. Here’s his complete listing:

President Trump: The Inauguration

4pm, BBC One/ STV

After a long absence, The Twilight Zone returns with one of the most ambitious, expensive and controversial productions in broadcast history. Sci-fi writers have dabbled often with alternative history stories—among the most common is the “What If The Nazis Had Won The Second World War” setting—but this huge interactive virtual reality project, which will unfold on TV, in the press, and on Twitter over the next four years, sets out to build an ongoing alternative present. The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president. It sounds far-fetched, and it is, but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible. Today’s feature-length opener concentrates on the gaudy inauguration of President Trump, and the stirrings of protest and despair surrounding the ceremony, while pundits speculate gravely on what lies ahead. It’s a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we’re not careful.

