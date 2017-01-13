Seth Meyers Turns Trump’s “You are Fake News!” Insult Into the New “Bye, Felicia!”

Donald Trump’s winding, bizarre first news conference as president-elect reached its peak of discomfort when CNN’s Jim Acosta had the audacity to try and ask a question. Trump repeatedly shot the reporter down—insisting Acosta shouldn’t be allowed to participate since his organization reported on those recent Russia allegations —before pointing directly at him, and apparently coming up with a sassy new insult on the spot: “You are Fake News!”

While some might view this as yet another damaging attempt from the incoming administration to delegitimize the free press, Seth Meyers tried searching for the silver lining instead. And he found one: turning the “You are Fake News!” comeback into the new “Bye, Felicia!”—and wielding it against Trump. Allow Meyers to give an example, working off of headlines only from the last few days: “So we’ve got an incoming president waging war on the press and claiming he doesn’t have to divest from his business. You know what I have to say to that? Bye, Fake News!”