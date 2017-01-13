TV Episode Starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson Cancelled After Criticism From Jackson’s Family

Sky Arts



Following an outpouring of criticism, the U.K. channel Sky Arts has canceled the broadcast of a program in which Joseph Fiennes played Michael Jackson. The episode of the anthology series Urban Myths, which would have aired on January 19, depicts a possibly apocryphal road trip taken by Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Marlon Brando just after the 9/11 attacks.

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family,” Sky said in a statement provided to the Hollywood Reporter. “We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense.”

Fiennes’ casting was met with an immediate outcry when it was announced last year, and the outrage was rekindled with yesterday’s release of a trailer for the series, which provided the first glimpse of Fiennes’ Jackson. Petitions urging a boycott sprung up online, and Jackson’s daughter, Paris, harshly criticized the episode on Twitter:

@TheMJCast it angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

@TheMJCast where is the respect? they worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. shameful portrayal — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017