Disney Is Negotiating With Carrie Fisher’s Estate for the Right to Use a Digital Leia

There may be hope yet for Leia’s future in Star Wars after actor Carrie Fisher’s death in December raised questions about the fate of the iconic character, who Fisher had recently revived for The Force Awakens. A report from BBC’s Newsnight (available only in the U.K., but i09 has a transcript of the segment’s opening here), suggests that the studio is examining at least one option to keep Leia’s legacy alive: CGI. The program reports that Disney is “negotiating with the actor’s estate over her continued appearance in the franchise” and is considering using the same technology that resurrected Peter Cushing’s Grand Moff Tarkin and a young Fisher for Rogue One.

Newslight’s reporting follows the Hollywood Reporter’s news last week that Lucasfilm executives and Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow would be meeting to discuss Fisher’s future in the franchise. Fisher had already wrapped filming on Episode VIII but was supposed to have an even more substantial role in Episode IX, on which production has not yet started.

Recasting such an iconic character seems unthinkable, and writing her out of the story might be unsatisfying, so using CGI to keep her around is at least a plausible option. But none of this is a certainty—even if Disney is in negotiations with Fisher’s estate, that could just as easily mean including her in marketing, comics, or one of the franchise’s animated TV shows, which the character has appeared in before.