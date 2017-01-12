Stevie Wonder Sings Michelle Obama a Farewell Serenade on The Tonight Show

The love affair between the Obamas and Stevie Wonder goes back years, so it’s only fitting that Michelle Obama’s exit from the White House was scored by the artist who brought her and Barack together in the first place. Michelle’s visit to The Tonight Show was capped by a medley of “Isn’t She Lovely” and “My Cherie Amour,” with the latter given new lyrics to change it from a romantic ballad to a platonic tribute to the outgoing First Lady. “I wrote this song, but I kind of changed the words a little bit,” Wonder said by way of an introduction. “If I don’t get it right, fire me.”