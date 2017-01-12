Neil Patrick Harris Urges You to “Look Away” in the Series of Unfortunate Events Theme Song

Joe Lederer/Netflix

Netflix has adapted Daniel Handler’s tale of woe A Series of Unfortunate Events for the screen, and its marketing campaign has stayed true to the series’ tone—chiefly, by telling you to stay the hell away from its adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events. The streaming platform has previewed the show’s opening credits ahead of the Friday premiere, and it opens with a cheeky cautionary message for viewers. “Look away, look away,” warns the theme song, sung by Neil Patrick Harris, who plays the villainous Count Olaf. “This show will wreck your evening, your home life, and your day.”

Despite the song’s explicit instructions, you’ll want to keep your eyes open, since the opening credits offer some clues about what we can expect when the show finally drops. And some of these are literal clues: The credits make use of a vast pinboard with strings that hints at the show’s conspiratorial nature, as well as plenty of eye imagery, the insignia of the mysterious organization V.F.D., the initials of which will surely crop up in subtle ways throughout the series.

Advertisement

