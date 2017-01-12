Sia’s Goofy New Music Video Stars a Tiny, Prancing Sia Photobombing a Bunch of Glamour Shots
Ah, glamour shots. They were all the rage in the late ’80s and ’90s, and now they’re the star of Sia’s music video for “Move Your Body,” which opens on a photography studio in 1987 where a young girl, presumably meant to be a young Sia, is there for a gloriously undignified photo shoot with her family. But, true to the song’s lyrics, she can’t stay still long enough to take the shot, and the resulting spree through the photography studio is a joy to behold as she disrupts some classic glamour shots.
The video also serves as an origin story of sorts for Sia’s signature wig, a version of which obscures the face of eight-year-old Lilliana Ketchman, the video’s star, after it beckons from the studio’s collection of props. Sia’s 2016 album This Is Acting was cobbled together from songs that Sia wrote for other artists but were rejected. “Move Your Body” was originally written for Shakira, and it shows—with Sia even sounding a bit like Shakira during the chorus. But it’s Ketchman’s unbridled moves that make it so much fun to watch.