Sia’s Goofy New Music Video Stars a Tiny, Prancing Sia Photobombing a Bunch of Glamour Shots  

Ah, glamour shots. They were all the rage in the late ’80s and ’90s, and now they’re the star of Sia’s music video for “Move Your Body,” which opens on a photography studio in 1987 where a young girl, presumably meant to be a young Sia, is there for a gloriously undignified photo shoot with her family. But, true to the song’s lyrics, she can’t stay still long enough to take the shot, and the resulting spree through the photography studio is a joy to behold as she disrupts some classic glamour shots.