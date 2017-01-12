Samantha Bee on the Trump Golden Shower Allegations: “Hallelujah! It’s Comedy Christmas!”

Still taken from the video

Full Frontal returned this week after its winter hiatus, and not a moment too soon, because its new slot on Wednesday nights was perfectly timed with Donald Trump’s first press conference in months. And not just any press conference, mind you—a press conference in which the president-elect of the United States actually had to defend himself against allegations that he paid Russian prostitutes to urinate on a bed where the Obamas once slept. “Hallelujah!” cheered Bee. “It’s comedy Christmas!”

Just because the allegations fill the Full Frontal host with glee doesn’t mean she believes them, of course, and one aspect of the story struck her as particular far-fetched. “Like we’re supposed to believe Trump has started paying people who do work for him?” If anything, Bee considers that unsavory detail a glorious distraction from the rest of the contents of the leaked memos, which suggest Russian efforts to compromise the soon-to-be president of the United States. “After all, it’s as the old Disney song goes,” notes Bee. “A spoonful of hooker urine helps the treason claims go down.”

From Trump, on to the people who voted for him—that’s right, white people. With all the hoopla about Russia, you might have missed hearing that former American Idol contestant Bo Bice was brought to tears by what he considered a racial slur made toward him at a Popeye’s Chicken in an Atlanta airport. Bee had some guesses: Honky? Gweilo? Gringo? Trailer trash? Wonder bread?