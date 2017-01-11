Kellyanne Conway Condemns Intelligence Leak on Late Night With Seth Meyers

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The first rumors that Russian intelligence services had compromising information about Donald Trump began trickling out back in October, but on Tuesday the drips and drops became a veritable torrent, and Trump’s number one advisor, former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, was discharged to Late Night With Seth Meyers to try to stem the flow. The show posted an advance clip of the interview on Twitter:

Just in: @SethMeyers asks Kellyanne Conway about the bombshell allegations surrounding Trump and Russia. See her interview on #LNSM tonight. pic.twitter.com/5Fr4FdQQp5 — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) January 11, 2017

Conway took direct aim at what she sees as the source of Trump’s problem: leaking. “I have to say, as an American citizen, regardless of your party … we should be concerned that intelligence officials leaked to the press,” she told Meyers. This response is practically soaking in Trump campaign themes: emphasizing American citizens rather than coastal Europhiles while taking the piss out of the media at every opportunity. But boil it down, and her answer turns out to be mostly untrue.

Conway’s flood of misinformation no doubt left a familiar taste in viewer’s mouths, and for good reason. Her general tactic during the campaign was exactly the same: spray half-truths like a fire hose, let fact-checkers clean up the mess afterward. At one point she claimed that the intelligence memo originated in Russia (it came from a former MI6 agent); later, she told Meyers that the intelligence community had not briefed Trump on the allegations, when the point of the story was that they’d briefed him.