Ariana Grande & John Legend Will Record “Beauty and the Beast” for the Live-Action Remake

Ariana Grande and John Legend will record the title song for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, Billboard reports. The song, written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, was first recorded by Angela Lansbury in character as an anthropomorphic teapot, a role that will be assumed by Emma Thompson in the remake. But the most famous version was Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson’s, which played over the end credits of the 1991 animated film and made it to #9 on the Billboard charts.

Its success as a single kicked off the era of completely inescapable adult contemporary Disney recordings which lasted the rest of the decade. The first #1 hit came with Disney’s very next film, as Regina Belle and, well, Peabo Bryson again, sang “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme),” a.k.a. “The Song That Finally Knocked ‘I Will Always Love You’ Off the Top of the Billboard Charts.”