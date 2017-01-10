Watch the Cast of Hamilton Perform “One Last Time” for Barack Obama

It's been almost exactly a year since Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address, an occasion he marked with a Twitter nod to Hamilton’s “One Last Time,” the song in which George Washington bids a stunned Alexander Hamilton and a grateful nation farewell. With Obama’s farewell address scheduled for this evening, Hamilton has returned the favor, posting the video of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson performing the song at the White House last March—the first time that performance has been seen outside of the room where, you know.