Watch the Cast of Hamilton Perform “One Last Time” for Barack Obama
It's been almost exactly a year since Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address, an occasion he marked with a Twitter nod to Hamilton’s “One Last Time,” the song in which George Washington bids a stunned Alexander Hamilton and a grateful nation farewell. With Obama’s farewell address scheduled for this evening, Hamilton has returned the favor, posting the video of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson performing the song at the White House last March—the first time that performance has been seen outside of the room where, you know.
Hamilton had its first public airing at the Obama White House when Miranda performed a song from what was then a concept album called The Hamilton Mixtape for the visibly enthused Obamas, and Michelle later called it “the best piece of art in any form I have ever seen in my life.” Using the hashtag #ObamaLegacy, Hamilton promises more tributes during Obama’s final days in office.