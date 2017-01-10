 The Coen brothers are writing and directing a TV show.

Jan. 10 2017 10:02 PM

The Coen Brothers Are Writing and Directing Their First TV Series, and It’s a Western

Joel and Ethan Coen at a Hail Caesar! screening in Berlin.

John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

TV is so good right now that Joel and Ethan Coen are planning to write and direct their first television project, according to Variety. Although the duo served as executive producers on FX’s Fargo—and reportedly did some uncredited writing on the pilot—this will be their first time directing for TV.

The show will be called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and is set in the Old West. It will reportedly feature six interlocking story lines, and will be a limited series rather than an ongoing show. Annapurna Television, which is producing along with the Coen brothers, may be pursuing a distribution strategy that would include a theatrical and television components, though no details are forthcoming yet. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle will be overseeing for Annapurna; no word as to whether or not the Coens’ longtime editor Roderick Jaynes will be pitching in too.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is still in its infancy and very little information is available yet. However, Flatt & Scruggs’ “Ballad of Jed Clampett” is available, and isn’t that nearly as good? Welcome to TV, Coen brothers!