La La Land Casts a Spell on BAFTA Voters, Leads With 11 Nominations
The overlap between voting members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is quite significant, and so Tuesday’s announcement of this year’s BAFTA nominations can give us a pretty fair prediction of where the Oscar nominations are likely heading. Unsurprisingly, La La Land’s visually stunning homage to the splendor of movie musicals enraptured many a BAFTA voter, capturing 11 nominations—including Best Film, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, and Leading Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, respectively. Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals was close on its heels, receiving 9 nominations—perhaps a bit unexpected, if not for all of its technical nods (the film is aesthetically stunning), then for its Adapted Screenplay, Director, and Supporting Actor (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) honors. (As Slate’s Willa Paskin put it, it’s essentially an “immaculate commercial.”)
Elsewhere, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight nabbed six and four nominations, respectively. And on the more distinctly British side of things, nods for Outstanding British Film included Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Andrea Arnold’s American Honey. As was reported last month, next year will mark the beginning of a new BAFTA requirement for the Outstanding British Film and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer categories, in which eligible films must showcase diversity and inclusion in at least two different ways, on camera or off. A quick look at the nominations in those categories, which include stories about disability, people of color, and women, seems to indicate that not much will have to change in the years to come. The awards will be announced on Feb. 12—check out some of the other nominations below, and the full list here.
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British Film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
The Girl With All the Gifts: Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop: George Amponash (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)
The Pass: John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)
Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)
Film Not in the English Language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Documentary
13th
The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night—The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Animated Film
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
Director
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake, Paul Laverty
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival, Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridge, Andrew Knight, Robert Schenkkan
Hidden Figures, Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion, Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford
Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhall, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Supporting Actor
Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences
Original Music
Arrival, Jóhann Jóhannsson
Jackie, Mica Levi
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Lion, Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka
Nocturnal Animals, Abel Korzeniowski
Cinematography
Arrival, Bradford Young
Hell or High Water, Giles Nuttgens
La La Land, Linus Sandgren
Lion, Greig Fraser
Nocturnal Animals, Seamus McGarvey
Editing
Arrival, Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert
La La Land, Tom Cross
Manchester by the Sea, Jennifer Lame
Nocturnal Animals, Joan Sobel