La La Land Casts a Spell on BAFTA Voters, Leads With 11 Nominations

Dale Robinette/Lionsgate

The overlap between voting members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is quite significant, and so Tuesday’s announcement of this year’s BAFTA nominations can give us a pretty fair prediction of where the Oscar nominations are likely heading. Unsurprisingly, La La Land’s visually stunning homage to the splendor of movie musicals enraptured many a BAFTA voter, capturing 11 nominations—including Best Film, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, and Leading Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, respectively. Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals was close on its heels, receiving 9 nominations—perhaps a bit unexpected, if not for all of its technical nods (the film is aesthetically stunning), then for its Adapted Screenplay, Director, and Supporting Actor (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) honors. (As Slate’s Willa Paskin put it, it’s essentially an “immaculate commercial.”)

Elsewhere, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight nabbed six and four nominations, respectively. And on the more distinctly British side of things, nods for Outstanding British Film included Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Andrea Arnold’s American Honey. As was reported last month, next year will mark the beginning of a new BAFTA requirement for the Outstanding British Film and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer categories, in which eligible films must showcase diversity and inclusion in at least two different ways, on camera or off. A quick look at the nominations in those categories, which include stories about disability, people of color, and women, seems to indicate that not much will have to change in the years to come. The awards will be announced on Feb. 12—check out some of the other nominations below, and the full list here.

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British Film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

The Girl With All the Gifts: Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)

The Hard Stop: George Amponash (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)

The Pass: John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)

Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

Film Not in the English Language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Documentary

13th

The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night—The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Animated Film

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

Director

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve

I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

I, Daniel Blake, Paul Laverty

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival, Eric Heisserer

Hacksaw Ridge, Andrew Knight, Robert Schenkkan

Hidden Figures, Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

Lion, Luke Davies

Nocturnal Animals, Tom Ford

Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhall, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Supporting Actor

Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences

Original Music

Arrival, Jóhann Jóhannsson

Jackie, Mica Levi

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Lion, Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka

Nocturnal Animals, Abel Korzeniowski

Cinematography

Arrival, Bradford Young

Hell or High Water, Giles Nuttgens

La La Land, Linus Sandgren

Lion, Greig Fraser

Nocturnal Animals, Seamus McGarvey