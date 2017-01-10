On CBS’s The Good Fight, Diane Lockhart Will Finally Get to Drop an F-Bomb

CBS

In the wake of its Television Critics Association panel for the The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight, CBS has debuted the first full trailer for the spinoff, which will air on its streaming-only service, CBS All Access. The two-minute clip lays out the basics of the series’ premise: A year after the end of The Good Wife, Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart quits her firm and retires, but is forced to start a new firm and go back to work when she discovers a Madoff-like financial advisor has stolen all of her savings.

At the panel, attended by Slate’s June Thomas, creators Michelle and Robert King said that episodes of the show will typically run about 49 minutes, although the first will be cut to 42 for its initial broadcast airing (the nine others in the first season will remain streaming-only). The Kings said they had been planning, like Alicia Florrick, to put the world of The Good Wife behind them and leave the spinoff to others, but when their new CBS series, Brain Dead, was canceled, they decided to be hands-on with The Good Fight instead. And they revealed that, in addition to returning cast members Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, and Zach Grenier, the series will also feature the return of the Good Wife characters played by Rita Wilson, Jon Benjamin Hickey, and Matthew Perry. (The Good Wife’s Julianna Margulies has no plans to appear.) They also confirmed that the show will air in a different aspect ratio than its broadcast predecessor, because it looks “classy” that way.



Advertisement

