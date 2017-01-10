Scandal Delayed to Make Room for America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington

Do you enjoy Scandal? Were you looking forward to the season six premiere, scheduled for January 19, the last day before Trump’s inauguration? How about other ShondaLand shows, like Grey’s Anatomy or How to Get Away With Murder, both of which were also supposed to return with new episodes that night? Well, you might want to sit down for this: ABC has changed plans and will now be airing a 20/20 pre-inauguration special called America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington that Thursday night instead, according to Deadline. Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal will air reruns, and How to Get Away With Murder won’t air at all. The shows will return on the night of January 26, assuming Trump makes it six full days without provoking a nuclear attack.