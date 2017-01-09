Stephen Colbert Spills the Tea About Interviewing Donald Trump—and Says He’d Do It Again
Stephen Colbert stopped by Watch What Happens Live to dish with host Andy Cohen on Thursday, and while there he shared some hot gossip about some of the politicians he’s interviewed on the Late Show. In a game called “Heads of State,” Colbert revealed that of his many interviewees, Joe Biden was the nicest to his staff and even called Colbert’s in-laws to compliment his wife. As for who’s the best at dodging hard-hitting questions? Donald Trump, who Colbert sat down with in September 2015 (though there weren’t as many hard-hitting questions as some would have liked). “He didn’t even make eye contact. He sat there like a bad school boy being lectured.”
Cohen and Colbert revisited the subject of Trump after the show, with Colbert calling the president-elect’s tweets “not dignified” and calling Jeff Sessions and Mike Pence the most alarming members of Trump’s team. That said, he’d still want to interview Trump again. “I’d want to know that I could do it with some modicum of respect because he is the president of the United States.” He even made an appeal directly to Trump to return to the Late Show. And as Colbert points out, Trump is almost certainly watching—but only as long as they’re talking about him.