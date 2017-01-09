Criterion’s FilmStruck Service Adds Rock ’n’ Roll High School, Death Race 2000 for January

FilmStruck/TCM

The Criterion Collection and Turner Classic Movies have announced the new movies coming to their FilmStruck streaming service in January. Among the films being added specifically to FilmStruck’s Criterion Channel are Todd Haynes’s Safe, Abbas Kiarostami’s Certified Copy, the Dardenne brothers’ The Kid With a Bike, Miranda July’s Me and You and Everyone We Know, Paul Bartel’s Death Race 2000, Roger Corman’s The Intruder, and Allan Arkush’s Rock ’n’ Roll High School, starring the Ramones, as well as the short films Passionless Moments and Logorama. (Note that not all films are available yet.)



The additions are especially noteworthy because many of the films have not been released by Criterion on Blu-ray or DVD. Their addition to FilmStruck doesn’t guarantee they’ll get the full Criterion treatment down the line, but with Criterion’s Hulu channel, the inclusion of a film usually meant a physical release was on the way, even if the process sometimes took years.

Advertisement



The announcement also includes a schedule of FilmStruck’s weekly themed programs, which don’t add new titles but group them together in various ways to help subscribers find their way through the library. Here’s what’s on tap for January:

Week of January 6:

Theme: The City of Love:

Amelie (2001)

Irma La Douce (1963)

Paris Blues (1961)

Advertisement



Theme: The Yugoslav Wars and Their Aftermath:

California Dreamin' (2007)

Fuse (2003)

No Man's Land (2001)

Storm (2009)

Welcome to Sarajevo (1997)

Theme: Directed by Terry Gilliam:

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1989)

Time Bandits (1981)

Lost in La Mancha (2003)

Advertisement



Theme: The Qatsi Trilogy:

Naqoyqatsi (2002)

Powaqqatsi (1988)

Koyaanisqatsi (1982)

Theme: Directed by Dusan Makavejev:

Love Affair, or the Case of the Missing Switchboard Operator (1967)

WR: Mysteries of the Organism (1971)

Innocence Unprotected (1968)

Man is Not a Bird (1965)

Sweet Movie (1974)

Advertisement



Week of January 13:



Icon: Hideko Takamine

Floating Clouds (1955)

Immortal Love (1961)

Twenty Four Eyes (1954)

When A Woman Ascends The Stairs (1960)

Week of January 20:

Theme: Directed by Mark Herman

Advertisement



Brassed Off (1996)

Little Voice (1998)

The Boy in the Stripped Pajamas (2008)

Theme: Early Stewart Granger

Caesar and Cleopatra (1945)

Saraband For Dead Lovers (1948)

The Man In Gray (1956)

Theme: Palm Dog Nominees

Le Havre (2011)

Persepolis (2007)

The Masters: Agnes Varda

Cleo From 5 to7 (1962)

La Pointe Courte (1955)

The Gleaners and I (2000)

Vagabond (1985)

Week of January 27:

Cinema Passport: Iran

A Separation (2011)

A Time for Drunken Horses (2000)

Theme: Directed By Chris Marker

A Grin Without a Cat (1977)

Le Joli Mai (1963)

La Jetée (1962)

Letter from Siberia (1957)

Sans Soleil (1982)

Starring Toni Collette