James Corden Won’t Host Carpool Karaoke. Billy Eichner, Chelsea Handler, and John Legend Will.

Apple Music’s upcoming Carpool Karaoke series will consist of 16 episodes and feature guests ranging from Will Smith to Ariana Grande, a Television Critics Association panel revealed , but it will be without its original host. The Late Late Show’s James Corden confirmed that he will not be participating full-time in the new project, instead passing driving duties onto a group of high-profile celebrities. Each is slated to host a single episode.

Watching top musical talent belt out their biggest hits in the intimate environment of a car has, obviously, been the main draw for Carpool Karaoke since its inception. But Corden’s eager, bubbly persona—not to mention his love for wacky outfits and wigs—greatly informed its tone. So far, four driver-passenger pairings have been announced for the new series: Seth MacFarlane with Ariana Grande, John Legend with Alicia Keys, Billy Eichner with Metallica, and Corden—returning for an episode—with Will Smith. It’ll be interesting to see how the show’s dynamic changes with these new faces behind the wheel. Particularly, the relatively sharp styles of Eichner, MacFarlane, and Handler should spice things up a bit—which, if Corden’s nice-guy schtick isn’t exactly your thing, can only be a good thing.