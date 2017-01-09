The 2017 Golden Globes in GIFs, Including One Truly Stellar Victory Dance

 Golden Globes audience reaction GIFs show Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Keith Stanfield and more.

Jan. 9 2017 12:42 AM

Photo illustration by Holly Allen/Slate

The Golden Globes is less an awards show than an annual excuse to assemble Hollywood’s most precious talents in a room, get them drunk, and then televise the ensuing spectacle. This year’s telecast was perhaps less sloppy than most, but NBC’s trusty camera operators still managed to capture some amusing and awkward revelry. Below, we recreate the three-hour-plus ceremony in a much more tolerable format: GIFs.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the evening’s convincingly fake DJ.

jld_dj
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom, meanwhile, took on Louis-Dreyfus’s schtick from last year, and gave us this beauty.

giphyblloom

Lakeith Stanfield, Atlanta’s biggest scene stealer, was extremely pleased the show took best comedy series, as he showed in this instant-classic victory dance.

atlata_dancing

Michelle Williams with the night's most weirdly devious expression of gratitude.

michelle_williams

Christian Slater tries very, very hard to listen to Tom Hiddleston claim people liked The Night Manager in Africa.

giphy_17
John Legend pretends this is fun. Chrissy Teigen tells the truth.

giphy_12

Deep breaths.

cuba_kbell

I wouldn't do that to Meryl’s sequins if I were you.

meryls_sequins

Andrew Garfield isn't sure he's going to make it.

andrew_garfield_constipated

Phew, that's the show. Denzel thanks you.

giphy_16_1

Izzi Rassouli is a Slate video production assistant.