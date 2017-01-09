Drew Barrymore Promotes Goop-for-Zombies in the Promo for Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet
If you’re worried about your gastrointestinal tract, are trying to lose weight, and also hunger for the flesh of the living, has Drew Barrymore got a diet for you. Netflix teased a new comedy starring Barrymore during the Golden Globes with an ad for Santa Clarita Diet that takes the form of a bubbly “I did it and you can too!” testimonial. “After the first day, I knew this wasn’t like any other diet,” says Barrymore as she snacks from a bowl of viscera. “I satisfy all my cravings and eat whoever I want.”
In the series, Sheila (Barrymore) and Joel (Timothy Olyphant) are husband-and-wife realtors living a humdrum life with their teenage daughter in California—until Sheila “goes through a dramatic change,” which in this case seems to be code for “joins the undead and develops an appetite for human flesh.” The Santa Clarita diet: it's a bit like Goop, but for the zombie set. The show is created by Better Off Ted's Victor Fresco.
Satisfy your own craving when it premieres on Feb. 3.