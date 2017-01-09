Drew Barrymore Promotes Goop-for-Zombies in the Promo for Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet

If you’re worried about your gastrointestinal tract, are trying to lose weight, and also hunger for the flesh of the living, has Drew Barrymore got a diet for you. Netflix teased a new comedy starring Barrymore during the Golden Globes with an ad for Santa Clarita Diet that takes the form of a bubbly “I did it and you can too!” testimonial. “After the first day, I knew this wasn’t like any other diet,” says Barrymore as she snacks from a bowl of viscera. “I satisfy all my cravings and eat whoever I want.”