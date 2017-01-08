Of Course the Opening of the Golden Globes Was One Long La La Land Parody

The fact that Jimmy Fallon kicked off his stint as Golden Globes host with a lengthy send-up of La La Land —which is itself made up of a bunch of references to classic movie musicals—was hardly surprising. Also not surprising: It was pretty hit-or-miss.

Fallon began the show by parodying La La Land’s opening number, with a string of fancy cars stuck in a traffic jam on the Globes red carpet, and, from there, poked fun at the film’s jazz-club meet-cute, its signature song “City of Stars,” and—most effectively—Ryan Gosling’s moody bangs. (On the lamer side, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Reynolds played romantic bits opposite Fallon, where the joke seemed to begin and end with “It's two guys!”) Mostly, though, it allowed Fallon to insert a seemingly endless series of Hollywood A-list cameos into a parody of the movie most likely to take the Best Picture Oscar.