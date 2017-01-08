Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom Is the Heir to Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Glorious Golden Globes Schtick

NBC

In addition to being one of the greatest living comic actresses, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is also one of the greatest living awards nominees. Even when she doesn’t win, she can be counted on to provide ample entertainment from the audience. Take the 2014 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for both Veep and her role in Enough Said. First she nonchalantly puffed on an e-cigarette while Reese Witherspoon desperately tried to grab a selfie:

And then she was seen scarfing down a hot dog later in the broadcast.

Louis-Dreyfus played it straight at the Golden Globes, but Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom took up her mantle, stuffing a bit of sandwich into her mouth as her nomination was read and then giving the camera a sultry, canapé-enhanced wink. (Turned out JLD was just playing it straight, saving up for the later bit where she took over Questlove’s DJ setup.)