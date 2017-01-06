 A taxonomy of Young Pope memes on Twitter.

The Young Pope Hasn’t Even Aired Yet and It’s Already a Meme of Biblical Proportions

Jan. 6 2017 8:03 AM

A Taxonomy of the Different Young Pope Memes You’ll Find on Twitter

pope
We all need to go to confession now.

Gianni Fiorito/HBO

HBO’s series The Young Pope hasn’t even debuted in the U.S. yet, but it’s already a meme of biblical proportions in the Twittersphere. And why not? Paolo Sorrentino's drama stars Jude Law as a young, Italian-American pontiff who threatens to shake up the Vatican with his war on rampant liberalism and his collection of sick pope hats. Even the name is meme-worthy: The Young Pope calls to mind a Catholic rapper before it does a youthful pontiff.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the finest memes about the show that Twitter has to offer. Remember: He’s not like a regular pope. He’s a cool pope.

The “Imagine the Pitch”

The Amateur Lyricist

The Millennial

The Conspiracy Theorist

The "Already Over It"

The Young Pope airs on HBO Jan. 15. And if you still aren’t sure what we’re talking about, check out the trailer here.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.