The Young Pope Hasn’t Even Aired Yet and It’s Already a Meme of Biblical Proportions

HBO’s series The Young Pope hasn’t even debuted in the U.S. yet, but it’s already a meme of biblical proportions in the Twittersphere. And why not? Paolo Sorrentino's drama stars Jude Law as a young, Italian-American pontiff who threatens to shake up the Vatican with his war on rampant liberalism and his collection of sick pope hats. Even the name is meme-worthy: The Young Pope calls to mind a Catholic rapper before it does a youthful pontiff.