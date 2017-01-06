The Young Pope Hasn’t Even Aired Yet and It’s Already a Meme of Biblical Proportions

A Taxonomy of the Different Young Pope Memes You’ll Find on Twitter
HBO’s series The Young Pope hasn’t even debuted in the U.S. yet, but it’s already a meme of biblical proportions in the Twittersphere. And why not? Paolo Sorrentino's drama stars Jude Law as a young, Italian-American pontiff who threatens to shake up the Vatican with his war on rampant liberalism and his collection of sick pope hats. Even the name is meme-worthy: The Young Pope calls to mind a Catholic rapper before it does a youthful pontiff.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the finest memes about the show that Twitter has to offer. Remember: He’s not like a regular pope. He’s a cool pope.
The “Imagine the Pitch”
WRITER: So, there’s this Pope, right?— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) December 7, 2016
HBO EXEC: Go on
WRITER: But get this - he’s young. And he fucks
HBO EXEC: [cigar falls out of mouth]
January 5, 2017
about to pitch HBO my hot new show idea, "the old pope". it's like the young pope, but he's old— sam reid (@samreids) January 5, 2017
The Amateur Lyricist
[Whistles for a while]— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 5, 2017
🎤And we don't care about the young pope🎤talking bout the gentiles🎤
"We ain't ever getting older." pic.twitter.com/yQjPNVgkQO— Tricia Gilbride (@tricia_gilbride) January 5, 2017
🎶i'm a bitch / i'm a lover / i'm the pope / only younger🎶— josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) January 4, 2017
If you havin' girl problems I feel bad for you son / I got 99 problems and the pope is young— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 5, 2017
Take me down to the Vatican City— Alicia Kraft (@TheAliciaKraft) January 5, 2017
Where the Pope is young and the tone is gritty
🎶Young Pope!— Chris Person (@Papapishu) January 5, 2017
there's no need to feel down
I said, Young Pope!
pick yourself off the ground
I said, Young Pope! 🎶
I'm just a young pope, nobody loves me— sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) January 5, 2017
He's just a young pope, from a pope family
Forever young— total regrets live (@ICELEVEL) January 5, 2017
I wanna Pope forever young
Do you really wanna Pope forever
The Millennial
.@philyuck— Garrett Green (@garrettgreen) December 2, 2016
Millennial Pope: You guys heard about that new church through a secret door in an abandoned warehouse in Green Point?
"yes, i do feel hygge as fuck in my capelet. i'm a pope. and i am young. i don't check voice messages and i never fucking will." pic.twitter.com/XGgeWBOetR— Pope (A Young One) (@soalexgoes) January 4, 2017
As we end this year, let us remember da days, weeks and months we have lived in order to give thanks and offer everything to da Lord. #YOLO— Millennial Pope (@MillennialPope) December 31, 2016
30 Popes Under 30— Rachel Sanders (@rachelysanders) January 5, 2017
The Conspiracy Theorist
guys pic.twitter.com/H59ntXyTan— Helen B. Holmes (@helenbholmes) January 5, 2017
The "Already Over It"
inserting the humorous name of a hotly anticipated new TV series into song lyrics is becoming a bit of a ... wrung trope— Emily Gould (@EmilyGould) January 5, 2017
The Young Pope airs on HBO Jan. 15. And if you still aren’t sure what we’re talking about, check out the trailer here.