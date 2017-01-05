The iPhone’s “Theater Mode” Might Actually Be Good for Movies

Christian Marquardt/Getty Images

Let us stipulate that using your phone during a movie is a bad thing. It is nonetheless something people do and will continue to do, whether Apple’s software adjustments abet it or not. The concern is that adding a official theater mode—one that, according to some reports, will be triggered with a popcorn-bucket icon—legitimizes the bad behavior, and even encourages it. If you’ve got theater mode, you might as well take advantage of it, right? But at the moment, movie theaters, especially commercial multiplexes, are like the wild west, with no ushers to appeal to when the when the system breaks down. If theater owners won’t enforce the rules, maybe cell phone manufacturers need to write some new ones.



Maybe adding a theater mode would normalize bad behavior, but it’s could also institutionalize good, which is to say more thoughtful, behavior as well. If iPhones have a theater mode, people will use it, but at least some of them will be the ones who sit down in the third row and blithely hold their phones up to their faces at full brightness so the entire theater can see them as they do. If adding a dedicated feature pushes them towards the idea that cell phones should be used differently in a darkened movie theater than in broad daylight, that’s a win.

Seeing a movie with a crowd means giving up a certain degree of control over your environment: People may laugh at something you find sad, or loudly sneeze over a key line of dialogue, and they may want to check if that text they just got is from the babysitter or the friend they’re meeting after the show. (Note that this cuts both ways: If you’re using a phone in a movie and someone asks you to put it away, you don’t get to respond as if they’ve requested you tear out your own spleen.) Cinephiles like to evoke the idea of theaters as “movie church,” a sacred space where viewers commune with the screen in rapt collective silence, but it’s all right if some movies are more like a raucous Baptist service than a gloomy Episcopalian slog.