This Rogue One Fan’s Story Shows Why the Film’s Multicultural Cast Is So Important

Rogue One features what is hands down the most ethnically diverse main cast of any Star Wars movie, and people of color have been sharing personal stories of what that kind of representation means to them. On Tuesday, Diego Luna, one of the film’s leads, shared a particularly poignant account from a fan who wrote about experiencing the film with her father, who, like Luna, is Mexican. “I wanted my father, with his thick Mexican accent, to experience what it was like to see a hero in a blockbuster film speak the way he does,” she wrote.

“My dad was so happy,” the fan continued. “As we drove home he started telling me about other Mexican actors he thinks should be in movies in America. Representation matters.”

Luna wrote that he got emotional reading the fan’s story, and it’s not hard to see why: Latinos are the most underrepresented ethnic group in Hollywood despite making up approximately 17 percent of the U.S. population. The post is an important reminder of how powerful representation is, especially for groups who aren’t used to seeing themselves on screen—or who are only used to seeing themselves in stereotypical roles. And Rogue One has inspired many such stories: The one Luna posted is reminiscent of comedian and activist Kumail Nanjiani’s reaction to seeing the film, and particularly to seeing Pakistani British actor Riz Ahmed as Bodhi Rook, who plays a pivotal role in saving the Rebellion:

Didn't think about structure once during Rogue. The fight in Jedha struck me. Ppl who looked like me & dressed like my ppl were good guys! — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 16, 2016

I held back tears for the rest of it. An action movie guy that looks like me? How cool! (And I know @rizmc only looks like me in my dreams.) — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 16, 2016

So I never once thought of structure or acts or anything. I just smiled, fought back tears & walked out into a better world. Ok that's all. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 16, 2016