Watch Sleater-Kinney Turn David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel” Into a Protest Anthem

Sleater-Kinney rang out one year and rang in a new one with tributes to two of 2016’s departed musical greats. With help from some special guests, they closed out their New Year’s Eve show at San Francisco’s Masonic with covers of George Michael’s “Faith” and David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel.”

“Faith” is a fairly straightforward rendition, notable mainly for the rare sight of Corin Tucker strumming an acoustic guitar. But “Rebel Rebel,” on which Tucker split lead vocals with Spoon’s Britt Daniel and the Thermals’ Hutch Harris, took on a harder, more political cast. “Let’s kick some ass next year,” drummer Janet Weiss said while introducing the song. “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

