Ryan Gosling Says He Watched Singin’ in the Rain Every Day While Making La La Land

Jan. 3 2017 9:17 AM

Ryan Gosling Says He Watched Singin’ in the Rain Every Day While Making La La Land

La La Land
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone look to the heavens in La La Land.

Dale Robinette/Summit Entertainment

Ryan Gosling is the latest Hollywood luminary to pay tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds, using his acceptance speech at the Palm Springs International Film Festival last night to praise her for her achievement and inspiration.

“I wish I could have said this in person but I'd like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work,” Gosling said while accepting the festival’s Vanguard Award for La La Land, which is itself an extended tribute to the classic Hollywood musicals of which Reynolds was an integral part. “She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched Singin’ in the Rain every day for inspiration. A truly unparalleled talent, so thank you to her for all that inspiration.”

You can watch the relevant portion of Gosling’s remarks below, and you can watch Debbie Reynolds in Singin’ in the Rain here.

