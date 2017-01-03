Rogue One Was Literally Put Together From Pieces of Other Movies

Yahoo! Movies UK has posted a fascinating, if unsurprisingly circumspect, interview with the editors of Rogue One that reveals how the first of the spinoff Star Wars movies came together. The article’s selling point is their discussion of the film’s substantial reshoots, which included new introductions for the characters played by Diego Luna and Riz Ahmed and a different entrance for the adult version of Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso. John Gilroy and Colin Goudie, two of the film’s three editors, are cagey when it comes to getting into specifics, and there’s clearly a push-pull on how much to give away about the movie’s original version; director Gareth Edwards revealed in an podcast with Empire magazine that several of the characters who died in the film survived in the initial drafts. (ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer has done a fine job of piecing together what the original ending might have looked like from the copious trailer footage that did not end up in the finished movie.)