Billy Eichner Wants to Know If Gay Men Care About John Oliver
Last Week Tonight’s viewership numbers in the tens of millions, but there’s at least one demographic that just doesn’t care about host John Oliver: gay men. At least, that’s what we learned from the newest installment of Billy on the Street, in which professional shouter-of-questions Billy Eichner interrogated New Yorkers—specifically, gay, male New Yorkers—to get their opinion of Oliver. And overwhelmingly, that was no opinion at all, with more than one participant asking, “Who is John Oliver?”
Eichner did manage to find a few passersby who were actually excited to meet the host in person—just not as excited as they were about, say, Wendy Williams or Taraji P. Henson (“Oh, she’s fierce”). Oliver might want to do more to get his name out there. I for one can’t wait for his guest spot on Empire.