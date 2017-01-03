Billy Eichner Wants to Know If Gay Men Care About John Oliver

Last Week Tonight’s viewership numbers in the tens of millions, but there’s at least one demographic that just doesn’t care about host John Oliver: gay men. At least, that’s what we learned from the newest installment of Billy on the Street, in which professional shouter-of-questions Billy Eichner interrogated New Yorkers—specifically, gay, male New Yorkers—to get their opinion of Oliver. And overwhelmingly, that was no opinion at all, with more than one participant asking, “Who is John Oliver?”