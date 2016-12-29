Hollywood Pays Tribute to Debbie Reynolds With an Outpouring of Love and Compassion
The death of Debbie Reynolds arrived, quite devastatingly, just a day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. Accordingly, reactions to the awful news have been relatively anguished and muted, as friends, colleagues, and industry peers try to honor the legacy of Reynolds as 2016 finally (finally!) comes to a close. Below, some of the many tibutes from Hollywood and beyond.
Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie.-- Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 29, 2016
As a kid, we had a VCR & 3 VHS tapes: Wizard of Oz, Star Wars, Singin' In The Rain. Watched each maybe 100 times. All were huge influences.— Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) December 29, 2016
Every morning I wake with a smile to my alarm- Debbie Reynolds singing "Good Morning" from Singin'/Rain. Tomorrow? I hope it's a smile too.— Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) December 29, 2016
When I asked her to sign my Singin' in the Rain script, Debbie Reynolds leaned in & said, "Now, Gene's dead, but I can forge his signature."— Jeff Greenstein (@blue439) December 28, 2016
Carrie would've LOVED this Tweet and, maybe through you, she sent it? https://t.co/lJijTeghL2— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 29, 2016
American treasure. pic.twitter.com/8TZMxcbByb— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 29, 2016
Together again. Debbie Reynolds just passed away. She was so kind to me before we even met. Prayers, Love and light. pic.twitter.com/6dVolqQnwh— Paul Williams (@IMPaulWilliams) December 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016
Lord, Debbie and Carrie. RIP 2016 has seen a lot of sadness. Prayers for their families & so many others affected by loss.— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) December 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds, God is holding you and Carrie in his hands.— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) December 29, 2016
We will always speak your name🌈
Love you, Debbie Allen
There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds— Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2016
A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 29, 2016
#CruelCruelYear pic.twitter.com/I3O6NaKmjF— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 29, 2016
Watch THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN. I did for the first time just last week & Debbie Reynolds lifted my heart. Thank you thank you. pic.twitter.com/eNT22Jtc70— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) December 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016
So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend.— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016
My heart goes out to the Fisher/Reynolds family right now. Awful loss. Debbie Reynolds was a legend & I can only hope she's with Carrie now— Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) December 29, 2016
I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016
How shocked we were to learn that Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie. I loved & worked both of these icons.— carl reiner (@carlreiner) December 29, 2016
For Carrie and Debbie— Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 29, 2016
✨🕯🌟🕯✨
My thoughts and love are with their family. pic.twitter.com/2fLWu3a9Sg
The most incredible love is when one can't live without the other...#RIP #DebbieReynolds— Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) December 29, 2016
My daughter asked if it's possible to die from a broken heart. I think Debbie Reynold's knew her daughter needed her. God granted her wish— Al Roker (@alroker) December 29, 2016
Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 wow...... this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go...... pic.twitter.com/WX7vN63x0k— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 29, 2016
I'll always cherish our dances together...#RIP #Icon #DebbieReynolds pic.twitter.com/3c6WEsz2sM— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) December 29, 2016