Watch Carrie Fisher’s Loving Tribute to Debbie Reynolds at the 2015 SAG Awards

 Carrie Fisher’s tribute to her mother Debbie Reynolds at the SAG Awards is lovely (VIDEO).

Dec. 29 2016 1:41 PM

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher had a mother-daughter relationship for the ages: notably tempestuous and difficult at times, yes, but also full of so much palpable love. At the 2015 SAG Awards, where Reynolds was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, it was impossible not to see that dynamic connection on display. (The segment begins at 1:41.) Fisher’s razor-tongued wit was on display as she joked about Reynolds being “more than a mother to her”—“not much, but definitely more.” Later, when she goes to accept her award Reynolds ribs her right back, recalling that she had to wear a big “ugly bun” in the back of her head in Singin’ in the Rain, and she warned her daughter, who had just been cast as Princess Leia in Star Wars: “‘Be careful of any weird hairdos.’ So luckily, George [Lucas] gave her two buns.” (Hey Cinnabonthat’s how you make a clever joke about Princess Leia’s coif.)

Now that both women are gone, tragically just a day apart, watching this beautiful remembrance—in addition to the many wonderful movies they leave behind—may be just what we all need at this time.

