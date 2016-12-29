Watch Carrie Fisher’s Loving Tribute to Debbie Reynolds at the 2015 SAG Awards

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher had a mother-daughter relationship for the ages: notably tempestuous and difficult at times, yes, but also full of so much palpable love. At the 2015 SAG Awards, where Reynolds was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, it was impossible not to see that dynamic connection on display. (The segment begins at 1:41.) Fisher’s razor-tongued wit was on display as she joked about Reynolds being “more than a mother to her”—“not much, but definitely more.” Later, when she goes to accept her award Reynolds ribs her right back, recalling that she had to wear a big “ugly bun” in the back of her head in Singin’ in the Rain, and she warned her daughter, who had just been cast as Princess Leia in Star Wars: “‘Be careful of any weird hairdos.’ So luckily, George [Lucas] gave her two buns.” (Hey Cinnabon—that’s how you make a clever joke about Princess Leia’s coif.)