Richard Adams, Author of Watership Down, Has Died at 96

English novelist Richard Adams, who wrote the classic children’s novel Watership Down, has died at 96. That best-seller began as a story Adams first improvised for his bored children during a long car ride: In it, a group of rabbits led by Hazel seeks out a new home upon learning that their warren is on the brink of destruction. Adams was persuaded to write his tale down, and after a few years and over a dozen rejection letters—as the BBC points out, Watership Down’s violent and copulating rabbits went against the typically “cuddly” literary persona—the book was finally published by Rex Collings in 1972.