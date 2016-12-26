Watch George Michael Star in the First Ever Carpool Karaoke

George Michael, who died Sunday of heart failure, was such a pop visionary that he was part of "Carpool Karaoke" before it was even a thing. Years before James Corden took over The Late Late Show in 2015, he did a sketch with Michael for charity Comic Relief in which the two sing Wham! hits inside a car. Earlier this year, Corden explained to Stephen Colbert how that 2011 sketch inspired "Carpool Karaoke," which has turned into a global viral hit. “My original idea was to pick George Michael up from prison in a car,” Corden said. “And then we realized, ‘Maybe we’ll lose the prison, but what if there’s still some fun for me and George to be in the car and we’ll sing some Wham! songs?'”