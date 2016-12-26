There’s a new Run the Jewels album, and it’s free.

Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels treated their fans to a Christmas Eve miracle Saturday, releasing their new album, Run the Jewels 3, three weeks earlier than anticipated, and making it available as a free download on their website . The album release was announced in the video above, in which Portlandia’s Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen present El-P and Killer Mike with hilariously misguided album release stunts: faking their deaths, staging a “Baby Jessica” media frenzy by hiding the album down a well with a baby, and sending USB sticks containing the album on a magical journey through their fans’ intestines. They ultimately opted for a surprise Christmas Eve release, which seems like a better option.

The album, which Run the Jewels has been teasing since 2014, has already spawned three singles: “Talk to Me,” “2100,” and “Legend Has It.” The download includes a catalog of Run the Jewels merchandise, the schedule for the North American leg of their “Run the World” tour (don’t sleep on it: eight of the thirty-four dates are already sold out), and a pdf booklet with complete lyrics. Not too surprisingly, Killer Mike thanks Senator Bernie Sanders in the acknowledgements; he supported him during the contentious Democratic primary. Although free to download, the album will be released in physical formats on January 13. Meanwhile, folks with no patience for downloading can stream Run the Jewels 3 from Apple Music or Spotify.