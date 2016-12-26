Alien: Covenant’s Ultraviolent Trailer Promises Aliens, Covenants

The first trailer for Alien: Covenant, Ridley Scott’s newest film in the Alien franchise, has burst onto the internet like a xenomorph snapping John Hurt’s breastbone, and the overall theme is: blood. Whether it’s smeared along the floor of one of the series’ trademark long, dimly-lit corridors, spurting from a doomed crewmember’s spine, or spattering all over Callie Hernandez’s face, the trailer wants you to know that in Alien: Covenant, things that should stay inside the body are coming out, like it or not. (And things that don’t belong there are headed in, ranging from the familiar facehugger ovipositors to some sort of spores flying straight into an ear canal.) The film, a direct sequel to 2012’s Prometheus, features a new unlucky group of space travellers encountering unfriendly aliens and lots and lots of body horror. Katherine Waterson takes over final girl duties from Prometheus’ Noomi Rapace, Billy Crudup plays the reckless ship captain, and a teary-eyed Danny McBride (!) presumably plays one of the salt-of-the-earth Weyland-Yutani employees that made the tone of 1979’s Alien so unique. The film will have some familiar faces as well: Michael Fassbender will play an all-new android who happens to be identical to the one he played in Prometheus, and, although they don’t appear in the trailer, Rapace and Guy Pearce will reportedly reprise their roles.