Seth Meyers Reminds Us Why Having Climate Change Skeptics in the White House Is Terrifying

When Donald Trump enters the White House on Jan. 20, he will be the only world leader to deny the existence of climate change, having previously referred to it as a hoax invented by the Chinese . And despite Ivanka meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Gore (in that order), the team Trump has assembled on energy policy doesn’t inspire much confidence that that will change: His picks include Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who has ties to the oil and gas industry , and former Texas governor Rick “ I would eliminate the Department of Energy ” Perry.

None of that sits well with Seth Meyers, who gave Trump’s climate change denial a closer look on Wednesday, slamming Trump on his past remarks and pointing out that we will soon have a man who got a D in a class called “Meats” determining our energy policy. But the problem is bigger than the White House alone. “Maybe the worst thing about the Trump administration’s climate agenda,” said Meyers. “They’ll have a compliant Republican Congress, ready and willing to kowtow to the oil and gas lobby.” And that kowtowing isn’t just frustrating—it’s a matter of life and death.