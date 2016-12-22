Let Liam Neeson’s Voice Soothe Your Troubled Soul as He Reads A Monster Calls Aloud

Is there any problem that can’t be fixed by the sound of Liam Neeson’s voice? The actor lends his dulcet tones to a somewhat menacing talking tree in the upcoming movie A Monster Calls, based on the book of the same name by Patrick Ness. But first, he used those same glorious pipes to give us the greatest gift anyone could ask for this holiday season: A video of him reading the first chapter of Ness’ book aloud.