Wes Anderson Just Announced the Voice Cast for His Animated Movie About Dogs, and It Is Insane

We finally know a little bit more about Wes Anderson’s mysterious stop-motion dog movie, Isle of Dogs, which has been in the works for more than a year now. The film, which has been described as "a Japanese story," marks Anderson's first return to animation after Fantastic Mr. Fox in 2009. Anderson partnered with Crowdwise to officially announce the new project in a video on Wednesday, with a little help from Edward Norton.

Anderson continues to be stingy about the more tantalizing details we want to hear about, like the movie’s plot or a time frame for its release. Instead, we got details like: “It’s an animated movie. We’re shooting it in England.” Fortunately, things picked up when Anderson started rattling off the names of the cast, a dizzying list that includes the director’s regulars as well as some wild cards:

Bryan Cranston

Bill Murray

Jeff Goldblum

Scarlett Johansson (whose name is misspelled in the video)

F. Murray Abraham

Tilda Swinton

Kunichi Nomura

Harvey Keitel

Akira Ito

Akira Takayama

Koyu Rankin

Yoko Ono

Courtney B. Vance

Greta Gerwig

Frances McDormand

Bob Balaban

Liev Schreiber

Oh, and Norton is in it too, as a lead dog named Rex who we see in a sneak peek.