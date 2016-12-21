Robert De Niro Will Look Like He Did in His “Godfather 2 Days” for Scorsese's The Irishman

Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Irishman, Robert De Niro’s highly anticipated reunion with Martin Scorsese, will be receiving an added dash of nostalgia, according to producer Gaston Pavlovich. In an interview with Cinema Blend’s Gregory Wakeman, Pavlovich confirmed that Scorsese’s in-development project will employ the CGI technology recently used to recreate the late Peter Cushing’s character Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One, in order to de-age De Niro for certain segments of the movie. The goal is to have him look as he did back in his “The Godfather 2 days.”

“You don’t use prosthetics, make-up, they have acting and the technology is able to have them go through different time ages without the prosthetics,” Pavlovich told Wakeman. “We were able to film Bob and just do a scene, and we saw it come down to when he was like 20, 40, 60, so we’re looking forward to that, from that point of view, for The Irishman.”

Advertisement

