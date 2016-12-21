Celebrate the Holidays With The Daily Show’s Trump Yule Log Video, Which Is Perfectly Apt for Our Times

What does Donald Trump’s Christmas (not holiday!) yule log look like? In order to commemorate the president-elect this holiday season, the team at The Daily Show sought out the answer, finding inspiration in his totally constitutional proposals to create a Muslim registry, restrict press freedoms (in his words, “open up those libel laws”), curb the right to dissent, and much more. Interspersed with clips of Trump at his most eloquent and thoughtful, this yule log video is the perfectly cozy backdrop for anyone ready to ring in the new year.