These days, it can be hard to get real entertainment value for your dollar, especially if the thing you find most entertaining is watching other people submerged in bathtubs full of eels. While it’s true that some spas used to offer exfoliating treatments where a bathtub full of eels ate the dead skin off your body , that involved getting in the bathtub with the eels yourself, and could have horrifying unintended results . If what you really enjoy is someone else in the bathtub full of eels, it’s a pretty grim entertainment landscape. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? No bathtubs full of eels. Jackie? No bathtubs full of eels. Collateral Beauty? It could be wall-to-wall bathtubs full of eels, but no one will ever know.

Gore Verbinski to the rescue! The new trailer for his upcoming film A Cure for Wellness has a shot of Mia Goth in a bathtub full of eels. And not those tiny little spa eels, either—these suckers are full-grown. The first trailer had a sort of full-body eel-submersion tank, but it wasn’t really a bathtub. This one, though? One more bathtub full of eels than so-called “masterpiece” Citizen Kane. So no more watching The Big Lebowski and pretending the marmot is hundreds of eels, no more watching American Beauty frame-by-frame hoping there are heretofore undiscovered eels swimming around under the rose petals: the trailer for A Cure for Wellness offers all the bathtubs full of eels you’ll ever need. It also looks like it’ll be a pretty good movie, if that’s the kind of sick thing you’re into. Gross. The film comes out on February 17.