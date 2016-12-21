Paul McCartney, Matthew McConaughey, and More Have a “Wonderful Christmastime,” A Cappella-Style

Here’s a group of carolers you wouldn't want to miss if they showed up on your porch: The Tonight Show hosted an a cappella rendition of Paul McCartney's holiday hit “ Wonderful Christmastime ,” with McCartney himself partaking in the fun near the end. He was accompanied by Jimmy Fallon, the Roots, and a star-studded chorus that included Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane, and Tori Kelly.

If you’re wondering why some of these actors turn into animals mid-song, no, this isn’t The Lobster—it’s because they also voice actors in Sing, the upcoming anthropomorphic animated musical. Out Dec. 20, the film also stars John C. Reilly and Nick Kroll and boasts an original song from none other than living legend Stevie Wonder.