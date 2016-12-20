Seth Meyers Wants You to Know That North Carolina Republicans Are Doing Something Unprecedented (and Terrible)

The Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature is, in case you haven’t heard , making a stunning grab for power ahead of (Democratic) governor-elect Roy Cooper’s first day in office. Dubbed a “ legislative coup ” by Slate ’s Mark Joseph Stern, lawmakers called a special session last Wednesday night with the explicit intention of stripping the state’s newly progressive executive and judicial branches of power. And it looks like they’ll succeed.

Seth Meyers has made a habit of going in-depth on policy issues in a fashion quite different from his network late-night peers, and Monday night’s episode of Late Night was no exception. With his typical balance of seriousness and wit, Meyers scrupulously dug into why North Carolina Republicans are behaving—in his view—at once unprecedentedly, absurdly, and unconstitutionally. Maybe the the now formally elected new president will work to keep his party in check? Yeah, don’t count on it.